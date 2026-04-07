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    Be Bold. Be Quick. Be Gone. | Old Dominion University Army ROTC

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    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Video by Ian Ives and Jackson Huston

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Following the tragic incident on March 12, many of our cadets from the Old Dominion University Army ROTC program that were directly involved, tell their story as they reflect on the tragedy that killed their beloved Professor of Military Science, Lt. Col. Brandon Shah.

    Any media wishing to interview any of the cadets involved, should contact U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs at usarmy.knox.usacc.mbx.hq-pao@army.mil.

    Produced by:
    Jackson Huston, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs
    Ian Ives, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

    Supplemental footage provided by:
    Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy A. Carley Jr., Department of War Information Activity
    Staff Sgt. Amber Edwards, Department of War Information Activity
    Staff Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne, Department of War Information Activity

    Music provided by Uppbeat

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 17:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002092
    VIRIN: 260331-A-RU014-4447
    Filename: DOD_111617132
    Length: 00:17:09
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

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    This work, Be Bold. Be Quick. Be Gone. | Old Dominion University Army ROTC, by Ian Ives and Jackson Huston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    US Army Cadet Command
    Army ROTC
    US Army
    cadets

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