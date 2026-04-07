Be Bold. Be Quick. Be Gone. | Old Dominion University Army ROTC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002092" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Following the tragic incident on March 12, many of our cadets from the Old Dominion University Army ROTC program that were directly involved, tell their story as they reflect on the tragedy that killed their beloved Professor of Military Science, Lt. Col. Brandon Shah.



Any media wishing to interview any of the cadets involved, should contact U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs at usarmy.knox.usacc.mbx.hq-pao@army.mil.



Produced by:

Jackson Huston, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

Ian Ives, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs



Supplemental footage provided by:

Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy A. Carley Jr., Department of War Information Activity

Staff Sgt. Amber Edwards, Department of War Information Activity

Staff Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne, Department of War Information Activity



Music provided by Uppbeat