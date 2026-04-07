Following the tragic incident on March 12, many of our cadets from the Old Dominion University Army ROTC program that were directly involved, tell their story as they reflect on the tragedy that killed their beloved Professor of Military Science, Lt. Col. Brandon Shah.
Any media wishing to interview any of the cadets involved, should contact U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs at usarmy.knox.usacc.mbx.hq-pao@army.mil.
Produced by:
Jackson Huston, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs
Ian Ives, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs
Supplemental footage provided by:
Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy A. Carley Jr., Department of War Information Activity
Staff Sgt. Amber Edwards, Department of War Information Activity
Staff Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne, Department of War Information Activity
Music provided by Uppbeat
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 17:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002092
|VIRIN:
|260331-A-RU014-4447
|Filename:
|DOD_111617132
|Length:
|00:17:09
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Be Bold. Be Quick. Be Gone. | Old Dominion University Army ROTC, by Ian Ives and Jackson Huston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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