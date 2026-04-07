1-35 Banzai Storm Preparation

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Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002088" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 25th Infantry Division prepare and stage Light Medium Tactical Vehicles (LMTV), Infantry Squad Vehicles (ISV), Combat Rubber Reconnaissance Crafts, and various equipment, in preparation to respond to potential heavy flooding on Oahu before a storm at Schofield Barracks, April 07, 2026. Staging equipment is a critical step, ensuring 25th ID can quickly and effectively aid the community of Hawaii should the need arise. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Jose Nunez)



Interviews:

1st LT Kyle Thompson

MOS: 11A

UNIT: Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 25th Infantry Division



SPC Ethan Lasua

MOS: 11B

Unit: Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 25th Infantry Division