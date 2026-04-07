(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-35 Banzai Storm Preparation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Video by Pfc. Jose Nunez 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 25th Infantry Division prepare and stage Light Medium Tactical Vehicles (LMTV), Infantry Squad Vehicles (ISV), Combat Rubber Reconnaissance Crafts, and various equipment, in preparation to respond to potential heavy flooding on Oahu before a storm at Schofield Barracks, April 07, 2026. Staging equipment is a critical step, ensuring 25th ID can quickly and effectively aid the community of Hawaii should the need arise. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Jose Nunez)

    Interviews:
    1st LT Kyle Thompson
    MOS: 11A
    UNIT: Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 25th Infantry Division

    SPC Ethan Lasua
    MOS: 11B
    Unit: Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 25th Infantry Division

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 17:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002088
    VIRIN: 260407-A-QQ238-1001
    Filename: DOD_111617051
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-35 Banzai Storm Preparation, by PFC Jose Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25ID
    Schofield Baracks
    U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii
    Hawaii

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video