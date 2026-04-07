1-35 Banzai Storm Preparation

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 25th Infantry Division prepare and stage Light Medium Tactical Vehicles (LMTV), Infantry Squad Vehicles (ISV), Combat Rubber Reconnaissance Crafts, and various equipment, in preparation to respond to potential heavy flooding on Oahu before a storm at Schofield Barracks, April 07, 2026. Staging equipment is a critical step, ensuring 25th ID can quickly and effectively aid the community of Hawaii should the need arise. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Jose Nunez)
Interviews:
1st LT Kyle Thompson
MOS: 11A
UNIT: Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 25th Infantry Division
SPC Ethan Lasua
MOS: 11B
Unit: Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 25th Infantry Division
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 17:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002088
|VIRIN:
|260407-A-QQ238-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111617051
|Length:
|00:03:55
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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