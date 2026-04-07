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    Infantry Week Wednesday Wrap-up Reel

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    UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Video by Brandon Dorrill 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    RECAP: The 2026 Infantry Week competitions is underway as Soldiers compete to be the best in the Best Mortar Competition, Best Jumpmaster Competition, International Sniper Competition, and Lacerda Cup.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 08:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002087
    VIRIN: 260408-O-TL921-7333
    Filename: DOD_111617016
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Infantry Week Wednesday Wrap-up Reel, by Brandon Dorrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    InfantryWeek
    LacerdaCup2026
    ISC2026
    BMC2026
    BJMC2026

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