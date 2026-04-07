Infantry Week Wednesday Wrap-up Reel

RECAP: The 2026 Infantry Week competitions is underway as Soldiers compete to be the best in the Best Mortar Competition, Best Jumpmaster Competition, International Sniper Competition, and Lacerda Cup.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 08:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002087
|VIRIN:
|260408-O-TL921-7333
|Filename:
|DOD_111617016
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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