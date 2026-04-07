Maj Roesler and SMSgt Denn discuss how the Air University forges expert joint warfighters.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 16:45
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1002085
|VIRIN:
|260408-F-VY241-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111616967
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Expert Joint Warfighters, by Damien Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.