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    Expert Joint Warfighters

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    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Video by Damien Thomas 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Maj Roesler and SMSgt Denn discuss how the Air University forges expert joint warfighters.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 16:45
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1002085
    VIRIN: 260408-F-VY241-1002
    Filename: DOD_111616967
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expert Joint Warfighters, by Damien Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Air University
    Joint War Fighter

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