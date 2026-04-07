International Honor Roll (IHR) 2026

The International Honor Roll (IHR) is a prestigious tribute to international officer and senior non-commissioned officer alumni of the Air University who have attained the highest military or other prominent positions in either a military or civilian capacity.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 16:13
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1002083
|VIRIN:
|260408-F-VY241-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111616903
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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