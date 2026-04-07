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    International Honor Roll (IHR) 2026

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    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Video by Damien Thomas 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The International Honor Roll (IHR) is a prestigious tribute to international officer and senior non-commissioned officer alumni of the Air University who have attained the highest military or other prominent positions in either a military or civilian capacity.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 16:13
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1002083
    VIRIN: 260408-F-VY241-1001
    Filename: DOD_111616903
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, International Honor Roll (IHR) 2026, by Damien Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    International Officer School
    Air University
    International Honor Roll

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