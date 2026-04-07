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    If There's Flooding

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    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erik Warren 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division stage vehicles and supplies in order to assist with flooding response operations on Oahu, Hawaii, 20 March, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 16:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002082
    VIRIN: 260320-A-YX608-7239
    Filename: DOD_111616884
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, If There's Flooding, by SSG Erik Warren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Hawaii, Kona Low, 25ID, Schofield Barracks

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