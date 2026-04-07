U.S. Marines with 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance (LAR), 4th Marine Division, compete in the 2026 Bushmaster Competition, Camp Pendleton, California, March 26, 2026. This year, the annual competition, was hosted by 4th LAR and it gathered Light Armored Vehicle crews from across the Marine Corps, Australia and New Zealand to test their tactical and technical skill proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Owen Long)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 15:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002079
|VIRIN:
|260326-M-SW193-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111616821
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: Bushmaster Competition 26, by LCpl Owen Long and Cpl Kanoa Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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