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    B-Roll: Bushmaster Competition 26

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Owen Long and Cpl. Kanoa Thomas

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    U.S. Marines with 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance (LAR), 4th Marine Division, compete in the 2026 Bushmaster Competition, Camp Pendleton, California, March 26, 2026. This year, the annual competition, was hosted by 4th LAR and it gathered Light Armored Vehicle crews from across the Marine Corps, Australia and New Zealand to test their tactical and technical skill proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Owen Long)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 15:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002079
    VIRIN: 260326-M-SW193-1001
    Filename: DOD_111616821
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Bushmaster Competition 26, by LCpl Owen Long and Cpl Kanoa Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Bushmaster Challenge 2026, readiness, USMC news, 4th Marine Division, Light Armored Reconnaissance

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