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    The U.S. Army Parachute Team brings Army experience to Arizona

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    TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Garner captures the pair during a tandem parachute jump in the skies over Marana, Arizona on 2 April 2026. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Garner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 15:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002077
    VIRIN: 260402-D-GH686-7320
    Filename: DOD_111616742
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US

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    This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team brings Army experience to Arizona, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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