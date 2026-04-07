Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Garner captures the pair during a tandem parachute jump in the skies over Marana, Arizona on 2 April 2026. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Garner)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 15:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002077
|VIRIN:
|260402-D-GH686-7320
|Filename:
|DOD_111616742
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team brings Army experience to Arizona, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The U.S. Army Parachute Team brings Army experience to Arizona
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