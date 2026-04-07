IMSC Team Spotlight: Readiness & Environmental Protection Integration Branch (REPI)-Air Force Civil Engineer Center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002076" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This month’s AFIMSC Team Spotlight features the Air Force Civil Engineer Center’s Readiness & Environmental Protection Integration Branch, which strengthens installation readiness by protecting the space and conditions our missions rely on. Through the REPI program, the team drives partnerships that prevent incompatible development, reduce environmental constraints on training and operations, and boost long term installation resilience. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)