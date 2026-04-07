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    IMSC Team Spotlight: Readiness & Environmental Protection Integration Branch (REPI)-Air Force Civil Engineer Center

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    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Video by Marcelo Joniaux 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    This month’s AFIMSC Team Spotlight features the Air Force Civil Engineer Center’s Readiness & Environmental Protection Integration Branch, which strengthens installation readiness by protecting the space and conditions our missions rely on. Through the REPI program, the team drives partnerships that prevent incompatible development, reduce environmental constraints on training and operations, and boost long term installation resilience. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 15:13
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1002076
    VIRIN: 260408-F-GD062-1001
    Filename: DOD_111616679
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: TEXAS, US

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    This work, IMSC Team Spotlight: Readiness & Environmental Protection Integration Branch (REPI)-Air Force Civil Engineer Center, by Marcelo Joniaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFCEC
    AFIMSC
    REPI

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