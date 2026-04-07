IMSC Team Spotlight: Readiness & Environmental Protection Integration Branch (REPI)-Air Force Civil Engineer Center

This month’s AFIMSC Team Spotlight features the Air Force Civil Engineer Center’s Readiness & Environmental Protection Integration Branch, which strengthens installation readiness by protecting the space and conditions our missions rely on. Through the REPI program, the team drives partnerships that prevent incompatible development, reduce environmental constraints on training and operations, and boost long term installation resilience. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 15:13
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1002076
|VIRIN:
|260408-F-GD062-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111616679
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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