B-Roll: Bushmaster Competition 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002075" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance (LAR), 4th Marine Division, compete in the 2026 Bushmaster Competition, Camp Pendleton, California, March 25, 2026. This year, the annual competition was hosted by 4th LAR and it gathered Light Armored Vehicle crews from across the Marine Corps, Australia and New Zealand to test their tactical and technical skill proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Owen Long)