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    Village Creek Levee Emergency Stabilization Update

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    NEWPORT, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Video by Aspen Turnage 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District

    Ali Whisenhunt, emergency management specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District, provides an update on the emergency stabilization work on the Village Creek Levee near Newport, Arkansas March 25, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 13:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002067
    VIRIN: 260325-A-NU482-1001
    Filename: DOD_111616463
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: NEWPORT, ARKANSAS, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Village Creek Levee Emergency Stabilization Update, by Aspen Turnage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Village Creek Levee

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