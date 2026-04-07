Village Creek Levee Emergency Stabilization Update

Ali Whisenhunt, emergency management specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District, provides an update on the emergency stabilization work on the Village Creek Levee near Newport, Arkansas March 25, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 13:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002067
|VIRIN:
|260325-A-NU482-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111616463
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|NEWPORT, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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