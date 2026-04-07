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    AFMC Mentoring Presents 2026 National Defense and National Security Strategies

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    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Video by Anita Tsuhako 

    Department of Defense Mentoring

    Air Force Materiel Command personnel gained a greater understanding of how their daily efforts contribute to the nation’s highest strategic objectives during a virtual mentoring event, April 2.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 13:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002066
    VIRIN: 260402-D-HS703-8487
    Filename: DOD_111616420
    Length: 01:04:02
    Location: US

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    mentoring

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