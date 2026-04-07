AFMC Mentoring Presents 2026 National Defense and National Security Strategies

Air Force Materiel Command personnel gained a greater understanding of how their daily efforts contribute to the nation’s highest strategic objectives during a virtual mentoring event, April 2.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 13:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002066
|VIRIN:
|260402-D-HS703-8487
|Filename:
|DOD_111616420
|Length:
|01:04:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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