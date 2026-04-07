video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002061" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Durham, New Hampshire (March 31, 2026)



CDR Eric Thurkins, Engineering and Planning Officer, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard gives opening remarks at the Annual Seacoast SeaPerch Regional Competition hosted by the University of New Hampshire. SeaPerch is an underwater robotics program that equips youth and adult teachers and mentors with the resources they need to build a functional underwater Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV). SeaPerch is one of the many programs offered by Portsmouth Naval Shipyard’s Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) Outreach Program.



#NavalSTEM



(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)