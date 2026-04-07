Durham, New Hampshire (March 31, 2026)
CDR Eric Thurkins, Engineering and Planning Officer, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard gives opening remarks at the Annual Seacoast SeaPerch Regional Competition hosted by the University of New Hampshire. SeaPerch is an underwater robotics program that equips youth and adult teachers and mentors with the resources they need to build a functional underwater Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV). SeaPerch is one of the many programs offered by Portsmouth Naval Shipyard’s Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) Outreach Program.
#NavalSTEM
(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 12:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002061
|VIRIN:
|260331-N-BY633-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111616327
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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