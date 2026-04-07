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    Seacoast SeaPerch

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    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Video by Joel Messer 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Durham, New Hampshire (March 31, 2026)

    CDR Eric Thurkins, Engineering and Planning Officer, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard gives opening remarks at the Annual Seacoast SeaPerch Regional Competition hosted by the University of New Hampshire. SeaPerch is an underwater robotics program that equips youth and adult teachers and mentors with the resources they need to build a functional underwater Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV). SeaPerch is one of the many programs offered by Portsmouth Naval Shipyard’s Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) Outreach Program.

    #NavalSTEM

    (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 12:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002061
    VIRIN: 260331-N-BY633-1001
    Filename: DOD_111616327
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seacoast SeaPerch, by Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    ROV
    Seaperch Challenge
    SeaPerch Underwater Robotics Challenge Competition
    NavalSTEM
    PNSY; Submarine; Navy; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Fight now; Readiness;
    PNSY; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Navy; Submarines; AmericasNavy250

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