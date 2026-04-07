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    Downhill Daily | Curling at the 40th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic

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    SNOWMASS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Veterans Health Administration

    Today on the ice, it's curling. For two battle brothers who've been pushing each other for over 20 years, finally making it to the 40th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic together means more than just the sport. It's family showing up for family.

    The National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic is the world leader in rehabilitation. Approximately 400 profoundly disabled Veterans participate from across the country. Veterans with TBIs, spinal cord injuries, visual impairments, amputations, multiple sclerosis, and other severe disabilities are challenged to overcome perceived limitations through adaptive skiing, sled hockey, scuba diving, rock wall climbing, education and other activities. It is the largest rehabilitative event of its kind in the world.

    Stay tuned all week for more episodes of the Downhill Daily!

    Learn more: www.wintersportsclinic.org
    U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs: www.va.gov
    Proudly supported by DAV: www.dav.org

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 18:48
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1002054
    VIRIN: 260408-D-D0468-3658
    Filename: DOD_111616258
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: SNOWMASS, COLORADO, US

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