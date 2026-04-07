Downhill Daily | Curling at the 40th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002054" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Today on the ice, it's curling. For two battle brothers who've been pushing each other for over 20 years, finally making it to the 40th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic together means more than just the sport. It's family showing up for family.



The National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic is the world leader in rehabilitation. Approximately 400 profoundly disabled Veterans participate from across the country. Veterans with TBIs, spinal cord injuries, visual impairments, amputations, multiple sclerosis, and other severe disabilities are challenged to overcome perceived limitations through adaptive skiing, sled hockey, scuba diving, rock wall climbing, education and other activities. It is the largest rehabilitative event of its kind in the world.



Stay tuned all week for more episodes of the Downhill Daily!



Learn more: www.wintersportsclinic.org

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs: www.va.gov

Proudly supported by DAV: www.dav.org