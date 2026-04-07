MP Plt. Validations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002049" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, conduct platoon validation training in preparation for Combined Resolve at U.S. Army Garrison Hohenfels, Germany, March 25, 2026. The training ensures the platoon is prepared to execute mission-essential tasks and operate effectively in a multinational training environment. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)