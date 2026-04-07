MP Plt. Validations

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, conduct platoon validation training in preparation for Combined Resolve at U.S. Army Garrison Hohenfels, Germany, March 25, 2026. The training ensures the platoon is prepared to execute mission-essential tasks and operate effectively in a multinational training environment. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 11:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002049
|VIRIN:
|260325-A-PT551-2296
|Filename:
|DOD_111616169
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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