JTF-DC City Patrol Check-In

U.S. Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard assigned to the Joint Task Force-District of Columbia in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, work closely with Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington April 06, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Keyra Moolenaar)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 12:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002046
|VIRIN:
|260406-A-PI848-6123
|Filename:
|DOD_111616056
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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