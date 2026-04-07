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    JTF-DC City Patrol Check-In

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Video by Spc. Keyra Moolenaar 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard assigned to the Joint Task Force-District of Columbia in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, work closely with Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington April 06, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Keyra Moolenaar)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 12:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002046
    VIRIN: 260406-A-PI848-6123
    Filename: DOD_111616056
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, JTF-DC City Patrol Check-In, by SPC Keyra Moolenaar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    District of Columbia
    JTFDC
    National Guard
    dcsafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

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