Community members from islands surrounding Bocas Del Toro receive transportation to care at Guillermo Sanchez Hospital, Panama, March 23–27, 2026. Throughout the five-day effort, service members operated out of Guillermo Sanchez Hospital, offering a range of services including general medical and dental treatment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard) Music provided by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 10:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002045
|VIRIN:
|260402-A-UJ512-4472
|Filename:
|DOD_111616051
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro, by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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