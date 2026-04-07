Kentucky National Guard Soldiers Support Army Reserve Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002041" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the 2061st Multi-Role Bridge Company supported the U.S. Army Reserve’s 2026 Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox March 26, while simultaneously conducting their own annual training. They assisted with the Salt River Live Fire Exercise that challenged the Reserves Soldiers to shoot while in a moving watercraft. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane)