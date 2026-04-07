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    Kentucky National Guard Soldiers Support Army Reserve Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox

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    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    Soldiers from the 2061st Multi-Role Bridge Company supported the U.S. Army Reserve’s 2026 Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox March 26, while simultaneously conducting their own annual training. They assisted with the Salt River Live Fire Exercise that challenged the Reserves Soldiers to shoot while in a moving watercraft. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 11:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002041
    VIRIN: 260326-A-OO829-8698
    PIN: 98712346
    Filename: DOD_111616026
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: KENTUCKY, US

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    This work, Kentucky National Guard Soldiers Support Army Reserve Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox, by SFC Benjamin Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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