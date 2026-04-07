Soldiers from the 2061st Multi-Role Bridge Company supported the U.S. Army Reserve’s 2026 Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox March 26, while simultaneously conducting their own annual training. They assisted with the Salt River Live Fire Exercise that challenged the Reserves Soldiers to shoot while in a moving watercraft. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 11:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002041
|VIRIN:
|260326-A-OO829-8698
|PIN:
|98712346
|Filename:
|DOD_111616026
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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Kentucky National Guard Soldiers Support Army Reserve Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox
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