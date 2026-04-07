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    MP Plt Validations

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    GERMANY

    03.23.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, conduct platoon validation training in preparation for Combined Resolve at U.S. Army Garrison Hohenfels, Germany, March 24, 2026. The training ensures the platoon is prepared to execute mission-essential tasks and operate effectively in a multinational training environment. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 10:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002036
    VIRIN: 260324-A-PT551-4317
    Filename: DOD_111615916
    Length: 00:09:00
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, MP Plt Validations, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Military Police Officer
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    EverVigilant
    SwordOfFreedom
    Military Police

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