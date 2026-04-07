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    809th MRBC sling load

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.06.2026

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 809th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade, conduct sling load training with the support of CH-47F Chinook helicopters, operated by 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 7, 2026. This marks the first time in Europe that Improved Ribbon Bridge elements and M30 Bridge Erection Boats get air lifted. The 809th MRBC is the only permanently assigned Multi-Role Bridge Company within U.S. Army Europe and Africa and provides personnel and equipment to transport, assemble, disassemble, retrieve and maintain all standard and nonstandard U.S. Army bridging systems for wet and dry gap crossings. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 10:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002034
    VIRIN: 260407-A-BS310-3000
    Filename: DOD_111615892
    Length: 00:05:57
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 809th MRBC sling load, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    12th CAB
    usarmy
    TrainToWin!
    SwordofFreedom
    7th Engineer Brigade

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