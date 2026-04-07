Hegseth, Caine Hold Press Conference

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, conduct a press conference at the Pentagon, April 8, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 09:11
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1002032
|Filename:
|DOD_111615855
|Length:
|00:36:41
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
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