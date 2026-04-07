JTF-Prep For Patrol

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia, prepare to go on patrol at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling (JBAB) April 07, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Shretha Broderick)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 10:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002029
|VIRIN:
|260407-Z-NK540-9406
|Filename:
|DOD_111615852
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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