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    JTF-Prep For Patrol

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Video by Spc. Shretha Broderick 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia, prepare to go on patrol at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling (JBAB) April 07, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Shretha Broderick)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 10:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002029
    VIRIN: 260407-Z-NK540-9406
    Filename: DOD_111615852
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Prep For Patrol, by SPC Shretha Broderick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    District of Columbia
    JTFDC
    National Guard
    DCSAFE
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

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