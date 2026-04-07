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    Base Honor Guard: Presence with Purpose

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    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.01.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr. 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force honor guardsmen assigned to Ramstein Air Base maintain dress and appearance while also practicing ceremonial flag folding at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 12, 2026. The Ramstein base honor guard serves as a visible representation of the military’s values, discipline and tradition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 07:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002021
    VIRIN: 260402-F-GH688-1001
    Filename: DOD_111615790
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Base Honor Guard: Presence with Purpose, by SrA Jason Jones Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Ramstein Air Base
    KMC
    Germany
    Honor Guard
    Heritage
    Kaiserslatern Military Community

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