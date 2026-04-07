Base Honor Guard: Presence with Purpose

U.S. Air Force honor guardsmen assigned to Ramstein Air Base maintain dress and appearance while also practicing ceremonial flag folding at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 12, 2026. The Ramstein base honor guard serves as a visible representation of the military’s values, discipline and tradition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 07:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002021
|VIRIN:
|260402-F-GH688-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111615790
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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