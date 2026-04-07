U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor, commanding general, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, senior enlisted adviser, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, discuss the 2026 Army Emergency Relief campaign. Army Emergency Relief is a nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to Soldiers and their families for emergency needs, including rent, utilities and medical expenses. The 21st TSC’s goal is to raise $210,000 in support of Army Emergency Relief by June 14, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 07:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002018
|VIRIN:
|260402-A-MP101-5370
|Filename:
|DOD_111615782
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC leaders highlight 2026 Army Emergency Relief campaign, by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.