21st TSC leaders highlight 2026 Army Emergency Relief campaign

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002018" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor, commanding general, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, senior enlisted adviser, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, discuss the 2026 Army Emergency Relief campaign. Army Emergency Relief is a nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to Soldiers and their families for emergency needs, including rent, utilities and medical expenses. The 21st TSC’s goal is to raise $210,000 in support of Army Emergency Relief by June 14, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)