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    21st TSC leaders highlight 2026 Army Emergency Relief campaign

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.01.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor, commanding general, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, senior enlisted adviser, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, discuss the 2026 Army Emergency Relief campaign. Army Emergency Relief is a nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to Soldiers and their families for emergency needs, including rent, utilities and medical expenses. The 21st TSC’s goal is to raise $210,000 in support of Army Emergency Relief by June 14, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 07:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002018
    VIRIN: 260402-A-MP101-5370
    Filename: DOD_111615782
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    TAGS

    21st TSC
    AER
    Army Emergency Relief Campaign
    StrongerTogether
    First in Support

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