86th Maintenance Squadron’s NDI Shop inspects to protect

Video Caption: The 86th Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspection shop promotes safety and readiness at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 7th, 2026. NDI specialists detect potential defects in systems and equipment for aircraft before they escalate into serious hazards using advanced tools such as X-rays and ultrasound. NDI Airmen identify even the smallest flaws and take corrective action to ensure equipment continues to operate safely and reliably. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Paden Henry)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 07:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002015
|VIRIN:
|260407-F-OC855-2981
|Filename:
|DOD_111615774
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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