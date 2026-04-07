86th Maintenance Squadron’s NDI Shop inspects to protect

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002015" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Video Caption: The 86th Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspection shop promotes safety and readiness at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 7th, 2026. NDI specialists detect potential defects in systems and equipment for aircraft before they escalate into serious hazards using advanced tools such as X-rays and ultrasound. NDI Airmen identify even the smallest flaws and take corrective action to ensure equipment continues to operate safely and reliably. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Paden Henry)