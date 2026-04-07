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    86th Maintenance Squadron’s NDI Shop inspects to protect

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    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.06.2026

    Video by Airman Paden Henry 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Video Caption: The 86th Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspection shop promotes safety and readiness at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 7th, 2026. NDI specialists detect potential defects in systems and equipment for aircraft before they escalate into serious hazards using advanced tools such as X-rays and ultrasound. NDI Airmen identify even the smallest flaws and take corrective action to ensure equipment continues to operate safely and reliably. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Paden Henry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 07:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002015
    VIRIN: 260407-F-OC855-2981
    Filename: DOD_111615774
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

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    This work, 86th Maintenance Squadron’s NDI Shop inspects to protect, by Amn Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Ramstein Air Base
    NDI
    86th MXS
    86th Maintenance Squadron
    Germany
    Non Destruction inspection

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