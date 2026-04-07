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    24 Hour Gym Access

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    GERMANY

    03.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. Sarla Dominguez 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    U.S.A.G. Wiesbaden Fitness Center offers 24hr access to all registered ID card holders. Offering state-of-the-art fitness equipment, exciting classes, expert staff, and a welcoming environment for all fitness levels, from beginners to seasoned athletes. The Clay Kaserne Fitness Center helps Soldiers, Families, retirees, and DoW Civilians stay fit and healthy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 07:11
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1002014
    VIRIN: 260311-A-JM392-5836
    Filename: DOD_111615766
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 24 Hour Gym Access, by SGT Sarla Dominguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fitness and Sports Center
    Clay Kaserne Fitness Center
    Germany
    Wiesbaden AFN

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