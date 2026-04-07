24 Hour Gym Access

U.S.A.G. Wiesbaden Fitness Center offers 24hr access to all registered ID card holders. Offering state-of-the-art fitness equipment, exciting classes, expert staff, and a welcoming environment for all fitness levels, from beginners to seasoned athletes. The Clay Kaserne Fitness Center helps Soldiers, Families, retirees, and DoW Civilians stay fit and healthy.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 07:11
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1002014
|VIRIN:
|260311-A-JM392-5836
|Filename:
|DOD_111615766
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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