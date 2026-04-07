The 100th ARW Mission: Fuel the Fight - Fight the Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002009" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 100th Air Refueling Wing’s mission is defined by two powerful commands: to 'Fuel the Fight' by providing crucial air refueling to joint and Allied forces, and to 'Fight the Base' by ensuring the installation remains a secure and resilient power projection platform. To execute this mission, the 100th ARW’s top priorities are to keep jets in the air, develop Airmen, equipment and infrastructure, and prepare to fight in contested environments, ensuring the delivery of airpower under pressure. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)