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    The 100th ARW Mission: Fuel the Fight - Fight the Base

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    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.07.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    The 100th Air Refueling Wing’s mission is defined by two powerful commands: to 'Fuel the Fight' by providing crucial air refueling to joint and Allied forces, and to 'Fight the Base' by ensuring the installation remains a secure and resilient power projection platform. To execute this mission, the 100th ARW’s top priorities are to keep jets in the air, develop Airmen, equipment and infrastructure, and prepare to fight in contested environments, ensuring the delivery of airpower under pressure. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 05:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002009
    VIRIN: 260408-F-GK113-9279
    Filename: DOD_111615695
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

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    This work, The 100th ARW Mission: Fuel the Fight - Fight the Base, by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    KC-135
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th ARW
    Refueling
    usafe
    KC-135 Stratotanker

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