The 100th ARW Mission: Fuel the Fight - Fight the Base

The 100th Air Refueling Wing’s mission is defined by two powerful commands: to 'Fuel the Fight' by providing crucial air refueling to joint and Allied forces, and to 'Fight the Base' by ensuring the installation remains a secure and resilient power projection platform. To execute this mission, the 100th ARW’s top priorities are to keep jets in the air, develop Airmen, equipment and infrastructure, and prepare to fight in contested environments, ensuring the delivery of airpower under pressure. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 05:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002009
|VIRIN:
|260408-F-GK113-9279
|Filename:
|DOD_111615695
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
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