Wyverns at Work: 56th RGS MX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002008" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Kingry, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, prepare to field strip the GAU-21 alongside Airmen assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 7, 2026. The “Wyverns at Work” campaign enables the 31st Fighter Wing command team to engage with Airmen’s experiences and operations across various career fields, strengthening trust and cohesion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)