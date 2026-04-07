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    Wyverns at Work: 56th RGS MX

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.07.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Kingry, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, prepare to field strip the GAU-21 alongside Airmen assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 7, 2026. The “Wyverns at Work” campaign enables the 31st Fighter Wing command team to engage with Airmen’s experiences and operations across various career fields, strengthening trust and cohesion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 05:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002008
    VIRIN: 260407-F-LD437-5648
    Filename: DOD_111615686
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

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    This work, Wyverns at Work: 56th RGS MX, by A1C Stephan Bang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Aviano AB
    GAU-21
    31 FW
    56 RGS
    Wyverns at Work

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