U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Kingry, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, prepare to field strip the GAU-21 alongside Airmen assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 7, 2026. The “Wyverns at Work” campaign enables the 31st Fighter Wing command team to engage with Airmen’s experiences and operations across various career fields, strengthening trust and cohesion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 05:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002008
|VIRIN:
|260407-F-LD437-5648
|Filename:
|DOD_111615686
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyverns at Work: 56th RGS MX, by A1C Stephan Bang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.