U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael Weisskopf, the brigade's standardization officer, prepares for flight in an AH-64E Apache helicopter at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany. 12th Combat Aviation Brigade provides V Corps with a ready and lethal combat aviation force capable of rapidly projecting combat power across the European and African areas of responsibility in support of designated plans to assure Allies and Partners, deter aggression, and, if necessary, defeat near-peer adversaries.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 04:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002001
|VIRIN:
|260408-A-GH759-8960
|Filename:
|DOD_111615648
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 12th CAB Apache pilot prepares for flight, by CPL Grant Hockley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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