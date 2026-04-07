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    12th CAB Apache pilot prepares for flight

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    GERMANY

    04.07.2026

    Video by Cpl. Grant Hockley 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael Weisskopf, the brigade's standardization officer, prepares for flight in an AH-64E Apache helicopter at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany. 12th Combat Aviation Brigade provides V Corps with a ready and lethal combat aviation force capable of rapidly projecting combat power across the European and African areas of responsibility in support of designated plans to assure Allies and Partners, deter aggression, and, if necessary, defeat near-peer adversaries.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 04:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002001
    VIRIN: 260408-A-GH759-8960
    Filename: DOD_111615648
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: DE

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    This work, 12th CAB Apache pilot prepares for flight, by CPL Grant Hockley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    WingsOfVictory, 12CAB, ReadyForwardTrusted, VCorps, StrongerTogether

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