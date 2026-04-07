U.S. Marines assigned to I Marine Expeditionary Force and Philippine contractors conduct a Maritime Prepositioning Force offload in Subic Bay, Philippines, March 28, 2026. The prepositioning of equipment in support of Exercise Balikatan 26 demonstrates how Maritime Prepositioning Force processes operationalize distributed sustainment by conducting selective offload, northbound distribution, and regeneration of equipment through the integration of afloat platforms, ashore nodes, and transportation networks to distribute equipment across multiple locations. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madison M. Luciano)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 05:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002000
|VIRIN:
|260328-M-YC522-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111615626
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Balikatan 26 Timelapse: Distributed maritime logistics in Subic Bay, Philippines, by LCpl Madison Luciano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.