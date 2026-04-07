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    HHC USAG-Wiesbaden MPs Conduct Law Enforcement Weapons Training and Qualification

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    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    03.23.2026

    Video by Nathaniel Petraitis 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Military Police assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, complete the M17 pistol portion of their Law Enforcement Weapons Training and Qualification (LEWTAQ) test at the 7th Army Training Command's Wackernheim Regional Range Complex (WRRC), Ingelheim am Rhein, Germany, March 24, 2026. LEWTAQ is a specialized, high-intensity firearms training program for U.S. Army Military Police, focusing on realistic, time-driven combat scenarios. (U.S. Army video by VI Specialist Nathaniel Petraitis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 02:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001997
    VIRIN: 260324-A-DE427-1016
    Filename: DOD_111615584
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, HHC USAG-Wiesbaden MPs Conduct Law Enforcement Weapons Training and Qualification, by Nathaniel Petraitis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    m17
    usarmy
    StrongerTogether
    LEWTAQ

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