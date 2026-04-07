U.S. Army Military Police assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, complete the M17 pistol portion of their Law Enforcement Weapons Training and Qualification (LEWTAQ) test at the 7th Army Training Command's Wackernheim Regional Range Complex (WRRC), Ingelheim am Rhein, Germany, March 24, 2026. LEWTAQ is a specialized, high-intensity firearms training program for U.S. Army Military Police, focusing on realistic, time-driven combat scenarios. (U.S. Army video by VI Specialist Nathaniel Petraitis)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 02:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001997
|VIRIN:
|260324-A-DE427-1016
|Filename:
|DOD_111615584
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, HHC USAG-Wiesbaden MPs Conduct Law Enforcement Weapons Training and Qualification, by Nathaniel Petraitis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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