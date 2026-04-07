HHC USAG-Wiesbaden MPs Conduct Law Enforcement Weapons Training and Qualification

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001997" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Military Police assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, complete the M17 pistol portion of their Law Enforcement Weapons Training and Qualification (LEWTAQ) test at the 7th Army Training Command's Wackernheim Regional Range Complex (WRRC), Ingelheim am Rhein, Germany, March 24, 2026. LEWTAQ is a specialized, high-intensity firearms training program for U.S. Army Military Police, focusing on realistic, time-driven combat scenarios. (U.S. Army video by VI Specialist Nathaniel Petraitis)