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    U.S., Philippine Army Soldiers Conduct Anti-Armor Training During Exercise Salaknib 2026

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    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.06.2026

    Video by Sgt. Taylor Gray 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, and Philippine Army soldiers conduct anti-armor training with the Carl Gustaf recoilless rifle during Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 6, 2026. The training emphasized engagement techniques and the employment of anti-armor systems, enabling soldiers to identify, engage, and neutralize targets while reinforcing safe weapons handling and range procedures. This bilateral training enhances combined lethality, strengthens interoperability between U.S. and Philippine forces, and improves both nations’ ability to counter armored threats in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Taylor Gray)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 21:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001985
    VIRIN: 260407-A-YX677-8694
    Filename: DOD_111615346
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S., Philippine Army Soldiers Conduct Anti-Armor Training During Exercise Salaknib 2026, by SGT Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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