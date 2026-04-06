U.S., Philippine Army Soldiers Conduct Anti-Armor Training During Exercise Salaknib 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001985" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, and Philippine Army soldiers conduct anti-armor training with the Carl Gustaf recoilless rifle during Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 6, 2026. The training emphasized engagement techniques and the employment of anti-armor systems, enabling soldiers to identify, engage, and neutralize targets while reinforcing safe weapons handling and range procedures. This bilateral training enhances combined lethality, strengthens interoperability between U.S. and Philippine forces, and improves both nations’ ability to counter armored threats in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Taylor Gray)