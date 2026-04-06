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    Gen. Brunson Speaks to West Point Plebes

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    SOUTH KOREA

    03.27.2026

    Video by Sgt. Malik Abdul 

    AFN Humphreys

    Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, Commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea address students at the U.S. Military Academy’s Plebe Parent Weekend banquet, at West Point, New York on March 28, 2026. Gen. Brunson spoke to cadets and their loved ones at the event, a milestone that provides plebes with their first opportunity to reunite with their families. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Malik Abdul)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 20:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001983
    VIRIN: 260328-A-BU869-8635
    Filename: DOD_111615325
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Gen. Brunson Speaks to West Point Plebes, by SGT Malik Abdul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    cadet
    USFK
    USFK Commander
    United States Military Academy (West Point)
    INDOPACOM

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