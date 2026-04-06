Gen. Brunson Speaks to West Point Plebes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001983" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, Commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea address students at the U.S. Military Academy’s Plebe Parent Weekend banquet, at West Point, New York on March 28, 2026. Gen. Brunson spoke to cadets and their loved ones at the event, a milestone that provides plebes with their first opportunity to reunite with their families. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Malik Abdul)