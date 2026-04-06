Gen. Brunson Speaks to West Point Plebes

Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, Commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea address students at the U.S. Military Academy’s Plebe Parent Weekend banquet, at West Point, New York on March 28, 2026. Gen. Brunson spoke to cadets and their loved ones at the event, a milestone that provides plebes with their first opportunity to reunite with their families. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Malik Abdul)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 20:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001983
|VIRIN:
|260328-A-BU869-8635
|Filename:
|DOD_111615325
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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