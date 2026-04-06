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    Sunken Vessel Refloating Process

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    JUNEAU, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Ransom 

    U.S. Coast Guard Arctic

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Krumm and Petty Officer 3rd Class Cody Chapman, marine science technicians assigned to Coast Guard Sector Southeast Alaska, supervise the refloating of a sunken vessel at Juneau, Alaska, Jan. 13, 2026. The U.S. Coast Guard coordinates with local agencies to ensure safety and environmental protection during complex salvage efforts. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Ransom)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 18:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001971
    VIRIN: 260407-G-MQ824-1001
    Filename: DOD_111615210
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: JUNEAU, ALASKA, US

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    TAGS

    social media
    Reel
    marine science technician
    sunken vessel recovery
    refloating
    Alaska

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