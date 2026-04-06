Sunken Vessel Refloating Process

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Krumm and Petty Officer 3rd Class Cody Chapman, marine science technicians assigned to Coast Guard Sector Southeast Alaska, supervise the refloating of a sunken vessel at Juneau, Alaska, Jan. 13, 2026. The U.S. Coast Guard coordinates with local agencies to ensure safety and environmental protection during complex salvage efforts. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Ransom)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 18:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001971
|VIRIN:
|260407-G-MQ824-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111615210
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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