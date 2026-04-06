U.S. Forces Conduct Precision Strikes During Operation Epic Fury

U.S. forces conduct precision strikes against Iranian military targets during Operation Epic Fury. (U.S. Central Command Video)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 17:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001957
|VIRIN:
|260317-D-D0477-2425
|Filename:
|DOD_111615064
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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