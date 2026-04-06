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    Village Creek Levee Stabilization

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    NEWPORT, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Video by Jay Woods 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District

    Seth Martin, Little Rock District, Levee Safety Program Manager provides an update on the final stage of the Village Creek Levee stabilization project.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 16:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1001945
    VIRIN: 260330-D-NJ924-4987
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111614987
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: NEWPORT, ARKANSAS, US

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    This work, Village Creek Levee Stabilization, by Jay Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    levee improvement project
    levee fixes
    levee rehabilitation
    levee inspection
    Levee Improvements

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