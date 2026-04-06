Inside the Women’s Health Department at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, childbirth is more than a clinical process—it is a coordinated effort led by a team of highly specialized professionals dedicated to guiding families through one of life’s most important moments.
That team—and the expertise behind it—was on full display during a guided tour of the Labor and Delivery and Mother-Baby Recovery units at the 10th Annual Baby Expo Symposium, that had over 250 attendees and held April 4.
“Our annual baby expo is designed to provide health education and promote a wide range of perinatal topics for beneficiaries who are pregnant, postpartum, or within the first year after delivery. In addition to offering information on prenatal care, labor and delivery, breastfeeding, newborn care, and maternal mental health, the event serves as a supportive resource hub for military families,” said 1st Lt. Brittany McClain, registered nurse, and Baby Expo coordinator. “Recognizing the unique challenges faced by soldiers and their families—such as deployments, frequent relocations, and limited support systems, the Baby Expo connects attendees with military and community-based resources tailored to their needs.”
Soldiers and their families were provided with information on balancing military duties with family life, as well as resources that promote resilience, stress management, and healthy relationships, she added.
Designed for expectant mothers and growing families, the tour of the units offered an in-depth look at not only where care happens, but who provides it—and how their specialties shape the patient experience.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 16:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001944
|VIRIN:
|260404-A-JC790-3842
|Filename:
|DOD_111614983
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|US
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Specialized Care, Shared Mission: Inside the Women’s Health Team Guiding Every Birth at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center
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