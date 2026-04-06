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    Space Base Delta 3 Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign 2026

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    EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Walter Talens 

    Space Systems Command

    The Space Base Delta 3 leadership of Los Angeles Air Force Base, provides a public service announcement about the Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign. The video describes the four officially sponsored fundraisers by the Department of the Air Force and how they help the family members of Airmen and Guardians. This video contains music from a USSF licensed asset Adobe Stock. (U.S. Space Force video by Walter Talens, SBD3/PA)

    Featuring:
    Col. Andrew “Andy” Dermanoski
    Commander, Space Base Delta 3

    CMSgt. Rajab Kigembe
    Senior Enlisted Leader, Space Base Delta 3

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 16:46
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1001942
    VIRIN: 260325-X-GT718-1002
    Filename: DOD_111614935
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Base Delta 3 Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign 2026, by MSG Walter Talens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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