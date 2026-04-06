The Space Base Delta 3 leadership of Los Angeles Air Force Base, provides a public service announcement about the Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign. The video describes the four officially sponsored fundraisers by the Department of the Air Force and how they help the family members of Airmen and Guardians. This video contains music from a USSF licensed asset Adobe Stock. (U.S. Space Force video by Walter Talens, SBD3/PA)
Featuring:
Col. Andrew “Andy” Dermanoski
Commander, Space Base Delta 3
CMSgt. Rajab Kigembe
Senior Enlisted Leader, Space Base Delta 3
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 16:46
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1001942
|VIRIN:
|260325-X-GT718-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111614935
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Space Base Delta 3 Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign 2026, by MSG Walter Talens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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