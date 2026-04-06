Space Base Delta 3 Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign 2026

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The Space Base Delta 3 leadership of Los Angeles Air Force Base, provides a public service announcement about the Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign. The video describes the four officially sponsored fundraisers by the Department of the Air Force and how they help the family members of Airmen and Guardians. This video contains music from a USSF licensed asset Adobe Stock. (U.S. Space Force video by Walter Talens, SBD3/PA)



Featuring:

Col. Andrew “Andy” Dermanoski

Commander, Space Base Delta 3



CMSgt. Rajab Kigembe

Senior Enlisted Leader, Space Base Delta 3