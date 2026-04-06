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    1st SFG(A) Green Berets conduct 60mm mortar firing range

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    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Video by Spc. Noah Martin 

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Green Berets assigned to 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) fire a 60mm mortar system at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 3, 2026. 1st SFG(A) conducted live-fire exercise training with 60mm, 81mm, and 120mm Mortar systems in order to enhance mortar proficiency at individual and team level.

    1st SFG(A) conducts special operations throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility to support command objectives and U.S. national interests. The Group maintains and employs units capable of executing the full spectrum of special operations at a moment’s notice with allies, partners, and the joint force. Committed to excellence and the pursuit of tactical mastery, the group aims to uphold its legacy as the Indo-Pacific’s preferred and most lethal special operations entity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Noah Martin)

    This photo was altered for security purposes in accordance with USSOCOM Manual 360-1.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 16:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001937
    VIRIN: 260303-A-KS490-3001
    Filename: DOD_111614827
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

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    This work, 1st SFG(A) Green Berets conduct 60mm mortar firing range, by SPC Noah Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    60mm mortar system
    1SFG(A)
    Fort Lewis (part of Joint Base Lewis - McChord
    Green Berets
    Mortar Ammunition

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