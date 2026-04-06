Green Berets assigned to 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) fire a 60mm mortar system at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 3, 2026. 1st SFG(A) conducted live-fire exercise training with 60mm, 81mm, and 120mm Mortar systems in order to enhance mortar proficiency at individual and team level.
1st SFG(A) conducts special operations throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility to support command objectives and U.S. national interests. The Group maintains and employs units capable of executing the full spectrum of special operations at a moment’s notice with allies, partners, and the joint force. Committed to excellence and the pursuit of tactical mastery, the group aims to uphold its legacy as the Indo-Pacific’s preferred and most lethal special operations entity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Noah Martin)
This photo was altered for security purposes in accordance with USSOCOM Manual 360-1.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 16:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001937
|VIRIN:
|260303-A-KS490-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111614827
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st SFG(A) Green Berets conduct 60mm mortar firing range, by SPC Noah Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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