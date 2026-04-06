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    Chimney Trail Health Waypoint Kits Distribution - Interview

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    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Chloe Hawco 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Ian Watson, a logistics officer with II Reconnaissance Battalion, speaks about the Chimney Trail Health’s Waypoint Kit training at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 2, 2026. This training was conducted to preserve the lethality and readiness of the Marines by building mental toughness and resiliency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Chloe Hawco)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 16:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1001936
    VIRIN: 260402-M-DD231-1004
    Filename: DOD_111614826
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, Chimney Trail Health Waypoint Kits Distribution - Interview, by LCpl Chloe Hawco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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