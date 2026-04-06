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    1st ABCT Redeployment Ceremony March 7 2026

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    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Video by Pvt. Jaden Davis 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, following a rotational deployment to Poland, return home to Fort Riley, Kansas, April 6, 2026. Family members, friends and fellow soldiers gathered to welcome them home, marking the conclusion of the unit’s mission in support of regional security and readiness operations. (U.S Army Video by PFC Jaden Davis and SPC. Joshua Fish)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 15:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001927
    VIRIN: 260406-A-PE038-6582
    Filename: DOD_111614752
    Length: 00:05:02
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st ABCT Redeployment Ceremony March 7 2026, by PV2 Jaden Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1st Infantry Division
    1st Infantry Division 1st ABCT
    VictoryHome
    PFC Jaden Davis

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