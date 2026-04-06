1st ABCT Redeployment Ceremony March 7 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001927" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, following a rotational deployment to Poland, return home to Fort Riley, Kansas, April 6, 2026. Family members, friends and fellow soldiers gathered to welcome them home, marking the conclusion of the unit’s mission in support of regional security and readiness operations. (U.S Army Video by PFC Jaden Davis and SPC. Joshua Fish)