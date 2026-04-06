U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, following a rotational deployment to Poland, return home to Fort Riley, Kansas, April 6, 2026. Family members, friends and fellow soldiers gathered to welcome them home, marking the conclusion of the unit’s mission in support of regional security and readiness operations. (U.S Army Video by PFC Jaden Davis and SPC. Joshua Fish)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 15:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001927
|VIRIN:
|260406-A-PE038-6582
|Filename:
|DOD_111614752
|Length:
|00:05:02
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st ABCT Redeployment Ceremony March 7 2026, by PV2 Jaden Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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