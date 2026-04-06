(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 1st Infantry Division, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, redeploys soldiers to Fort Riley, Kansas, Apr. 5, 2026.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.05.2026

    Video by Spc. Joshua Fish 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, redeploy to Fort Riley, Kansas, Apr. 5, 2026. The ceremony commemorated the completion of their overseas tour. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Fish)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 15:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001926
    VIRIN: 260405-A-YH521-8568
    Filename: DOD_111614748
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 1st Infantry Division, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, redeploys soldiers to Fort Riley, Kansas, Apr. 5, 2026., by SPC Joshua Fish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video