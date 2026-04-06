Soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, redeploy to Fort Riley, Kansas, Apr. 5, 2026. The ceremony commemorated the completion of their overseas tour. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Fish)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 15:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001926
|VIRIN:
|260405-A-YH521-8568
|Filename:
|DOD_111614748
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The 1st Infantry Division, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, redeploys soldiers to Fort Riley, Kansas, Apr. 5, 2026., by SPC Joshua Fish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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