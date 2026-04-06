Project Manager Electromagnetic Warfare & Collection (PM EW&C) is a subordinate organization to Capability Program Executive – Intelligence and Spectrum Warfare (CPE ISW). PM EW&C develops, fields and sustains integrated Electromagnetic Warfare (EW), Signals Intelligence (SIGINT), and Space capabilities for the Army, Joint Services, Allies, and international partners. Notable programs in the portfolio include Terrestrial Layer System (TLS) Manpack, Spectrum Situational Awareness System (S2AS), and Electronic Warfare Planning and Management Tool (EWPMT).
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 14:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001925
|VIRIN:
|260407-A-BA022-9425
|Filename:
|DOD_111614730
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PM Electromagnetic Warfare & Collection | Mission Video, by Shawn Nesaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.