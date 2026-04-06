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    PM Electromagnetic Warfare & Collection | Mission Video

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    UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Video by Shawn Nesaw 

    Capability Program Executive - Intelligence & Spectrum Warfare

    Project Manager Electromagnetic Warfare & Collection (PM EW&C) is a subordinate organization to Capability Program Executive – Intelligence and Spectrum Warfare (CPE ISW). PM EW&C develops, fields and sustains integrated Electromagnetic Warfare (EW), Signals Intelligence (SIGINT), and Space capabilities for the Army, Joint Services, Allies, and international partners. Notable programs in the portfolio include Terrestrial Layer System (TLS) Manpack, Spectrum Situational Awareness System (S2AS), and Electronic Warfare Planning and Management Tool (EWPMT).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 14:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001925
    VIRIN: 260407-A-BA022-9425
    Filename: DOD_111614730
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: US

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    This work, PM Electromagnetic Warfare & Collection | Mission Video, by Shawn Nesaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    acquisition
    EW
    Electromagnetic Warfare

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