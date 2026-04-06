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    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts first integration of Aevex Atlas technology at JRTC

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    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2026

    Video by Spc. Mariam Diallo 

    Capability Program Executive Aviation

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) set up the Aevex Atlas precision-guided drone system during a Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation at Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 5, 2026. Aevex team members assisted soldiers in assembling various parts, including the Atlas Ground Control System and launcher, which are designed to enable small units to deploy loitering munitions and unmanned aircraft systems. The Atlas is a Group II autonomous precision strike system engineered for tactical dominance, delivering standoff reach and reliability in contested environments. This rotation marks the first integration of Aevex Atlas technology at JRTC, a result of the company’s partnership with Project Manager Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (PM UAS) to provide Soldiers with advanced loitering munition and UAS capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariam Diallo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 13:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001918
    VIRIN: 260405-A-NQ629-4596
    Filename: DOD_111614603
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: LOUISIANA, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts first integration of Aevex Atlas technology at JRTC, by SPC Mariam Diallo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fort Polk
    101st Airborne Division (AA)
    Screaming Eagles
    JRTC 26-06
    AEVEX
    PM UAS

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