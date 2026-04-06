3-320th Field Artillery Conducts Live Fire During JRTC Rotation

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct live-fire artillery operations during a Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation at Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 6, 2026. The training focused on delivering accurate and timely indirect fires to support maneuver forces in a field environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sandy Vera Vazquez)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 14:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001916
|VIRIN:
|260406-A-LY421-8549
|Filename:
|DOD_111614588
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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