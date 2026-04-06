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    3-320th Field Artillery Conducts Live Fire During JRTC Rotation

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    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Video by Spc. Sandy Veravazquez 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct live-fire artillery operations during a Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation at Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 6, 2026. The training focused on delivering accurate and timely indirect fires to support maneuver forces in a field environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sandy Vera Vazquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 14:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001916
    VIRIN: 260406-A-LY421-8549
    Filename: DOD_111614588
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US

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    This work, 3-320th Field Artillery Conducts Live Fire During JRTC Rotation, by SPC Sandy Veravazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    320th Field Artilery Regiment
    DIVARTY
    101st (AASLT)
    Artillery
    JRTC 26-06

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