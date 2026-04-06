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    Eager to represent USAR amongst their peers in the All-Army Combatives Tournament

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    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2026

    Video by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    The Devens Reserve Forces Training Area garrison staff wishes the best of luck to the team of U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers who are competing in the Lacerda Cup #MACP Tournament April 7-11, 2026 at Fort Benning

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 13:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1001915
    VIRIN: 260404-D-HX738-6461
    PIN: A04924
    Filename: DOD_111614579
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army reserve
    Modern Army Combatives Program (MACP)
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    lacerda cup 2026

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