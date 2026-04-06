The Devens Reserve Forces Training Area garrison staff wishes the best of luck to the team of U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers who are competing in the Lacerda Cup #MACP Tournament April 7-11, 2026 at Fort Benning
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 13:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1001915
|VIRIN:
|260404-D-HX738-6461
|PIN:
|A04924
|Filename:
|DOD_111614579
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Eager to represent USAR amongst their peers in the All-Army Combatives Tournament, by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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