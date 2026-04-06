(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PCS Tips and Tricks - Preparing for Your Move

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Video by Kelly Haertjens 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Permanent Change of Station moves can be stressful. Being prepared and planning ahead can make the process easier. Robert Smerdon, an Installation Transportation Officer with Logistics Readiness Center Carlisle Barracks offers several tips for those undergoing a move this PCS season. Smerdon is under the U.S. Army Sustainment Command, which handles the logistics of PCS moves for the Army.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 13:27
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1001913
    VIRIN: 260407-O-YO974-1002
    Filename: DOD_111614558
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PCS Tips and Tricks - Preparing for Your Move, by Kelly Haertjens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Permanent Change of Station
    PCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video