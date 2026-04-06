Coast Guard assists motor vessel on St. Marys River

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102) breaks ice to assist the 656-foot motor vessel Federal Nagara in Lake Superior on the St. Marys River April 7, 2026. The cutter created a relief channel alongside the vessel to alleviate pressure from the ice, allowing for the transit to continue. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 13:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001912
|VIRIN:
|260407-G-G0109-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111614555
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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