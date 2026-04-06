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    Coast Guard assists motor vessel on St. Marys River

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    UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102) breaks ice to assist the 656-foot motor vessel Federal Nagara in Lake Superior on the St. Marys River April 7, 2026. The cutter created a relief channel alongside the vessel to alleviate pressure from the ice, allowing for the transit to continue. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 13:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001912
    VIRIN: 260407-G-G0109-1000
    Filename: DOD_111614555
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    TAGS

    Operation Taconite
    Domestic Ice Breaking
    Great Lakes District
    ice breaking operations

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