Fort Bliss launches on-post Texas driver’s license testing initiative

Fort Bliss has launched a new initiative allowing Soldiers to take the Texas driver’s license test directly on the installation, improving accessibility and helping ensure Soldiers remain mission ready. Col. Michael Soyka, Fort Bliss Garrison Commander, spoke with Crista Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs, about the importance of this program.
(U.S. Army video done by Crista Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 13:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1001911
|VIRIN:
|260401-A-PT036-8850
|Filename:
|DOD_111614545
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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