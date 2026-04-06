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    Fort Bliss launches on-post Texas driver’s license testing initiative

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    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Video by Crista Mack 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Fort Bliss has launched a new initiative allowing Soldiers to take the Texas driver’s license test directly on the installation, improving accessibility and helping ensure Soldiers remain mission ready. Col. Michael Soyka, Fort Bliss Garrison Commander, spoke with Crista Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs, about the importance of this program.

    (U.S. Army video done by Crista Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 13:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1001911
    VIRIN: 260401-A-PT036-8850
    Filename: DOD_111614545
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

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    This work, Fort Bliss launches on-post Texas driver’s license testing initiative, by Crista Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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