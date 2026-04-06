Fort Bliss launches on-post Texas driver’s license testing initiative

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001911" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Fort Bliss has launched a new initiative allowing Soldiers to take the Texas driver’s license test directly on the installation, improving accessibility and helping ensure Soldiers remain mission ready. Col. Michael Soyka, Fort Bliss Garrison Commander, spoke with Crista Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs, about the importance of this program.



(U.S. Army video done by Crista Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)