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    1SFG(A) Silent Eagle K9 Training Reel

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    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2026

    Video by Sgt. Albert Juarez 

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Multi-Purpose Canine Detachment, Group Support Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) train on canine detection and bite capabilities at Yuma Proving Ground, Ariz., Feb. 21, 2026. Silent Eagle is a multi-faceted training exercise that is conducted annually with partner forces.

    1st SFG(A) conducts special operations throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command areas of responsibility, in order to support command objectives and U.S. national interests. The group maintains and employs units of action to execute the full spectrum of special operations at a moment's notice with allies, partners, and the joint force. Committed to excellence and pursuit of tactical mastery, the group aims to uphold the legacy as the Indo-Pacific’s preferred, and most lethal special operations entity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Albert Juarez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 14:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001909
    VIRIN: 260407-A-UR152-1001
    Filename: DOD_111614517
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 1SFG(A) Silent Eagle K9 Training Reel, by SGT Albert Juarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    canine bite training
    First in Asia
    K9
    special forces
    Silent Eagle 26

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