U.S. Soldiers assigned to Multi-Purpose Canine Detachment, Group Support Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) train on canine detection and bite capabilities at Yuma Proving Ground, Ariz., Feb. 21, 2026. Silent Eagle is a multi-faceted training exercise that is conducted annually with partner forces.
1st SFG(A) conducts special operations throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command areas of responsibility, in order to support command objectives and U.S. national interests. The group maintains and employs units of action to execute the full spectrum of special operations at a moment's notice with allies, partners, and the joint force. Committed to excellence and pursuit of tactical mastery, the group aims to uphold the legacy as the Indo-Pacific’s preferred, and most lethal special operations entity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Albert Juarez)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 14:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001909
|VIRIN:
|260407-A-UR152-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111614517
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1SFG(A) Silent Eagle K9 Training Reel, by SGT Albert Juarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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